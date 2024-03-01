‘Freaknik’ Trailer With 21 Savage, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon

The first trailer for the upcoming documentary “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” has been unveiled, shedding light on ATL’s iconic HBCU festival from the early 90s. The documentary delves deep into the event with insights from various celebrities who attended Freaknik, such as Jermaine Dupri, Rasheeda, and Jalen Rose. Additionally, 21 Savage, Jermaine Dupri, and Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell are not only featured in the documentary but also serve as its producers. Jalen Rose fondly reminisces about the Freaknik days, likening the experience to a glimpse of paradise: “I don’t know what heaven looks like, but this seems like a version of it.”

