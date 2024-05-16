BET Unveils Nominees For 2024 BET Awards

Well, it’s that time again! The nominations for the 2024 BET Awards are out!
On Thursday (May 16), BET announced the complete list of nominees. To no one’s surprise, Drake is this year’s most nominated artist with seven nominations. His Young Money cohort Nicki Minaj is not too far behind him with six.
After that, J.Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA and Victoria Monét earned 5 nods a piece, followed by 4 nods each for 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla and Usher.
Along with the nominees, the first batch of performers was also unveiled. Monét and Sexyy will hit the stage, along with GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, and Shaboozey.
The 2024 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 30 at 8pm ET/PT on BET.
Scroll Down For The Nominees!
1. ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- 11:11 – Chris Brown
- A Gift & a Curse – Gunna
- American Dream – 21 Savage
- Coming Home – Usher
- For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) – Drake
- Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
- Michael – Killer Mike
- Pink Friday 2 – Nicki Minaj
2. BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
- Beyoncé
- Coco Jones
- Doja Cat
- H.E.R.
- Muni Long
- SZA
- Tyla
- Victoria Monét
3. BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
- Brent Faiyaz
- Bryson Tiller
- Burna Boy
- Chris Brown
- Drake
- Friday
- October London
- Usher
4. BEST GROUP
- ¥$ (Ye & Ty Dolla $ign)
- 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
- 41
- Blxst & Bino Rideaux
- City Girls
- FLO
- Maverick City Music
- WanMor
5. BEST COLLABORATION
- “All My Life” – Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
- “America Has A Problem (Remix)” – Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar
- “Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua
- “Bongos” – Cardi B. ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- “Carnival” – ¥$ (Ye & Ty Dolla $ign) ft. Rich the Kid & Playboi Carti
- “Don’t Play With It (Remix)” – Lola Brooke ft. Latto & Yung Miami
- “Everybody” – Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Uzi Vert
- “Good Good” – Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage
- “Rich Baby Daddy” – Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA
6. BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Sexyy Red
7. BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
- 21 Savage
- Burna Boy
- Drake
- Future
- Gunna
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Wayne
8. VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- “Agora Hills” – Doja Cat
- “All My Life” – Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
- “Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua
- “Bongos” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- “First Person Shooter” – Drake ft. J. Cole
- “Good Good” – Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage
- “On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
- “Rich Baby Daddy” – Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA
9. VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
- Benny Boom
- Child.
- Cole Bennett
- Dave Meyers
- Janelle Monáe and Alan Ferguson
- Offset
- Tems
- Tyler, the Creator
10. BEST NEW ARTIST
- 41
- 4Batz
- Ayra Starr
- Bossman Dlow
- Fridayy
- October London
- Sexyy Red
- Tyla
11. DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
- “Award All of the Glory” – Shirley Caesar
- “All Things” – Kirk Franklin
- “Angel” – Halle Bailey
- “Come Jesus Come” – CeCe Winans
- “Do You Believe in Love?” – Erica Campbell
- “God Problems” – Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
- “Me & U” – Tems
- “Try Love” – Kirk Franklin
12. VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
- “Agora Hills” – Doja Cat
- “All My Life” – Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
- “F-kumean” – Gunna
- “Lovin on Me” – Jack Harlow
- “Made for Me” – Muni Long
- “On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
- “Rich Baby Daddy” – Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA
- “Sensational” – Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay
- “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé
- “Water” – Tyla
13. BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
- Asake (Africa)
- Aya Nakamura (France)
- Ayra Starr (Africa)
- BK’ (Brazil)
- Cleo Sol (UK)
- Focalistic (Africa)
- Karol Conká (Brazil)
- RAYE (UK)
- Tiakola (France)
- Tyla (Africa)
14. VIEWER’S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
- Bellah (UK)
- Cristale (UK)
- Duquesa (Brazil)
- Holly G (France)
- Makhadzi (Africa)
- Oruam (Brazil)
- Seyi Vibez (Africa)
- Tyler ICU (Africa)
15. “BET HER” AWARD
- “16 Carriages” – Beyoncé
- “Blessings” – Nicki Minaj ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “Commas” – Ayra Starr
- “Fly Girl” – FLO ft. Missy Elliott
- “Hiss” – Megan Thee Stallion”
- “On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
- “Saturn” – SZA
- “Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla
16. BEST MOVIE
- American Fiction
- Bob Marley: One Love
- Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Book of Clarence
- The Color Purple
- The Equalizer 3
- The Little Mermaid
17. BEST ACTOR
- Anthony Mackie
- Colman Domingo
- Damson Idris
- Denzel Washington
- Donald Glover
- Idris Elba
- Jeffrey Wright
- Lakeith Stanfield
18. BEST ACTRESS
- Angela Bassett
- Ayo Edebiri
- Coco Jones
- Danielle Brooks
- Fantasia
- Halle Bailey
- Issa Rae
- Regina King
19. YOUNGSTARS AWARD
- Akira Akbar
- Blue Ivy Carter
- Demi Singleton
- Heiress Harris
- JaBria McCullum
- Jalyn Hall
- Leah Jeffries
- Van Van
20. SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
- A’ja Wilson
- Angel Reese
- Coco Gauff
- Flau’jae Johnson
- Juju Watkins
- Naomi Osaka
- Sha’Carri Richardson
- Simone Biles
21. SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
- Anthony Edwards
- Gervonta Davis
- Jalen Brunson
- Jalen Hurts
- Kyrie Irving
- LeBron James
- Patrick Mahomes
- Stephen Curry