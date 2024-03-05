K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte Hornets’ losing streak hit five on Tuesday night following a 101-89 loss to the Orlando Magic at Spectrum Center.

The Hornets came into the game shorthanded, already without LaMelo Ball & Mark Williams for a lengthy stretch, and had to make up for the loss of Seth Curry and Cody Martin who suffered ailments on the last road trip.

While Vasa Micic had a career-high 21 points, and Brandon Miller and Tre Mann each had 18, they did not get the requisite help from Miles Bridges who finished 3-for-16 shooting with just seven points.

Former Duke product Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 22 points, while ex-Tar Heel Cole Anthony added 14.

A defensive struggle saw the Hornets shoot just 46 percent, and both head coaches had problems with the officiating as both received technical fouls in the contest.

Charlotte will have the luxury of a rare respite, with two days off leading up to their next contest on Friday at the Washington Wizards. Coverage begins at 6 PM with Hornets Pregame and tip time is set for 7 PM all on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ.

Hornets Drop Home Tilt With Magic was originally published on wfnz.com