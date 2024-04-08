Listen Live
Entertainment

Jonathan Majors Sentenced: To Serve 1 Year Domestic Violence and Assault Counseling

Published on April 8, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Actor Jonathan Majors Arrives For Sentencing In Domestic Abuse Case

Source: David Dee Delgado / Getty

Jonathan Majors avoids jail time, being sentenced to one year of domestic violence and assault counseling in case against ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Manhattan Judge Michael Gaffey delivered the sentencing Monday morning, ordering Majors to complete a 52 week in-person batterer’s intervention program and continue with his mental health therapy. (ETOnline)

The sentencing comes nearly four months after being found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. After a two-week trial, Majors was initially set to be sentenced in January, but it was delayed to April due to motions filed by his legal team. The motions were dismissed last Wednesday, according to Variety.com. Manhattan Judge Michael Gaffey delivered the sentencing Monday morning.

The judge also granted a full protective order for Jabbari. Majors could face a year in jail if terms are violated.

“He is not sorry and has not accepted responsibility. He will do this again. He will hurt another women. This is a man who believes he’s above the law,” Jabbari said in her victim impact statement, “I had a career and life and body, all of which he’s damaged.”

Majors was accompanied in court by his current girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, family, and supporters. He made no statement in court.

 

Jonathan Majors Sentenced: To Serve 1 Year Domestic Violence and Assault Counseling  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

RELATED TAGS

assault counseling domestic violence Jonathan Majors Sentenced

More from K97.5
Trending
Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures BAD BOYS FOR LIFE, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 14 Jan 2020
Entertainment

Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

Entertainment

Jonathan Majors Sentenced: To Serve 1 Year Domestic Violence and Assault Counseling

COVID-19 Updates
Health

Scientists Find Link Between COVID and Memory Issues

News

B.G. Could End Up Back In Jail For Violating His Probation

52nd Annual BMI Pop Awards
Entertainment

Pharrell Williams Sued By Musical Partner Chad Hugo Over Rights To “Neptunes” Name

Dreamville Festival
Local

Dreamville Festival Releases 2023 Economic Impact Report

Cutest Couple Contest
Homepage Prizes & Events

The Triangle’s Cutest Couple Contest

Showtime Says

Joseline Took A Lie-Detector Test About Stevie J Watching Gay Porn

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close