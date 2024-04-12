K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

While the Transformers film series has enjoyed massive success over the years, the same cannot be said for the big-screen adaptation of G.I. Joe. But that isn’t stopping the movie studios from going forward with a crossover event that may help transform G.I. Joe into a popular film franchise.

According to Deadline, Paramount Pictures has confirmed that a Transformers and G.I. Joe film has been given the green light and though that would’ve been a dream come true for kids in the 80’s, we’re not sure how well that’ll fair with fans in 2024. After the crossover was teased during last summer’s Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, fans weren’t sure if it would actually happen but it seems like it will and we’re not gonna lie, we’re lowkey interested to see how it all plays out.

Per Deadline:

Steven Spielberg is executive producing the new film. No filmmaker attached yet, despite the idea being hatched by filmmaker Steven Caple Jr. in Rise of the Beasts.

Caple Jr said he was in talks for another Transformers movie after the success of Rise of the Beasts at the B.O. which made close to $439M worldwide more than Disney/Lucasfilm’s franchise finale last summer, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny which only did north of $383M.

Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura is returning along with Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy.

With Steven Spielberg attached to the project there’s actually hope that the film could be much better than those horrible Alien vs. Predator films. What a f*ckin’ letdown. Just sayin.’

No word on whether G.I. Joe alumni such as Channing Tatum or Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson will be taking part in the upcoming crossover, but if they do you can bet it’ll be a blockbuster event for whatever summer this film releases.

Would ya’ll be checking for a G.I. Joe / Transformers crossover movie? Let us know in the comments section below.

Transformers / G.I. Joe Crossover Film Is Officially In The Works was originally published on hiphopwired.com