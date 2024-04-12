Trapsoul Games: Bryson Tiller Has His Sights Set On The Gaming Industry

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy nominated artist Bryson Tiller is entering the gaming industry. The singer, songwriter and avid gamer recently revealed that he has been slowly but surely designing his own video game. Read more details inside.

Tiller just dropped his self-titled fourth studio album, Bryson Tiller. The album was released on April 5, 2024 via TrapSoul and RCA Records and it’s the first full-length album he has dropped in almost four years, following the release of Anniversary in October 2020.

As he continues to make his mark in music, Bryson recently announced he has been exploring new endeavors that bring him happiness. Aside from being a gifted artist, Tiller is an avid gamer. According to Forbes, his love for games transformed into him launching his own company, Trapsoul Games.

Bryson announced that his latest album, “Bryson Tiller,” will be his last album until further notice so that he can fully pursue the gaming business.

“I just want to take a hiatus because my No. 1 passion is video games,” Tiller explained to Complex. “I’m a designer in my spare time.”

Tiller is so dedicated that he’s been looking to study his new passion through internships.

“I’ve been designing a game for the past three years,” he continued in the interview. “I’ve been looking into internships for different companies. That’s what I want to prioritize after this album comes out.”

There are no more details about what Tiller’s next steps will be in the gaming world, but he did announce that he would be gearing up to tour. After touring in Europe, the U.S. leg of “The Bryson Tiller Tour” begins on May 11 in Portland, OR.

Bryson’s entrance into the gaming industry follows a popular trend amongst other artists like Soulja Boy, Megan Thee Stallion and Tee Grizzly who have all been profiting from the highly lucrative industry.

As reported by Yahoo Sports, Tee Grizzley has made $200,000 a month from playing games on his streaming channel.

We love to see artists diversifying their portfolios in different industries. Congrats, Bryson!

