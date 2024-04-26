Boosie Builds His Kids Their Own House On His Land Called “Gotham City”

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Boosie has shared his plans to create an area on his 88-acre estate in Georgia for his eight children, which he affectionately named “Gotham City.” Boosie discussed this project during a recent episode of VladTV. He showcased the development of four two-story houses on his Boozy Estates compound in Georgia. These houses are located at the back of his expansive estate, along with a full-length basketball court and a pool, all adjacent to his main residence.

“I’m considering adding another pool right here,” he mentions while updating Vlad on the construction progress and giving him permission to film the site. Boosie plans to install a substantial gate to separate the area, resembling a subdivision gate, as it will be known as Gotham City. Additionally, he contemplates setting up a small pool to offer his children an alternative to using the main pool.n Rouge-bred recording artist is seen discussing the plans to have Gotham City built on his Georgia compound, Boozy Estates. He gives a tour to the cameras explaining the development of the four two-story houses already on site. The houses are fairly close together and are located at the back of his huge property which shows a full-length basketball court and a pool behind his main residence.

“I’m thinking about putting another pool right here,” he tells Vlad while updating him since he started construction and allowed Vlad to film previously. I’m putting [up] a big gate that separates right here, like a subdivision gate ’cause this gon’ be Gotham City. I’m thinking about putting a small pool right here so they don’t have to come swim in my pool.”

As he walks around the property, you see what looks like woods behind the houses.