DJ Remedy Freestyles: Big Moochie Grape Gives Exclusive Performance Of Latest Single

Representing Memphis, Big Moochie Grape made a stop during his recent press run to bless DJ Remedy with an exclusive performance of his fire single, “Workin.” A signee of the late Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire, he has hit the ground running following his release from prison earlier this year. This is definitely an artist to watch…that is, if you weren’t watching before.
Check out the exclusive performance above!
