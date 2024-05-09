Listen Live
DJ Remedy Freestyles: Baby Fari & Playboy Poppy Rock The Mic

Published on May 9, 2024

It’s almost the weekend, and what better way to get the good vibes going than with a pair of some fire freestyles? DJ Remedy introduces us to some local talent that you don’t want to miss out on!

First off, we’re introduced to Baby Fari, representing Raleigh, NC. Getting into the scene following a stint behind bars, his music and confidence are already making some noise, and he is truly an artist to watch. Watch as he rips through a freestyle off BossMan Dlow’s “Get In With Me,” and check out his latest single, “Last Message,” on all platforms!

Representing Greenville, NC, Playboy Poppy is also another lyricist that you need to look out for. A 2022 Carolina Music Award winner for “Male Hip Hop Artist of The Year,” his passion for storytelling and his work ethic has resonated with his fans. Watch as he runs the rap gamut in a way that we have never seen before! His latest EP, School of Pis now streaming!

Baby Fari greenville Local Music Playboy Poppy Raleigh Ride With Remedy Freestyles

