Listen Live
HomeContests

Jones Monroe On Being A “Jack of All Trades” in Hip-Hop

| 05.09.24
Dismiss

To say that rising hip-hop artist Jones Monroe is a “Jack of All Trades” would be an understatement. The Terrell, TX native is somewhat of a musical prodigy, learning the piano at age 5 and training in opera at age 7. With a rich musical palate, she has crafted a sound and style that’s uniquely hers. In this interview, she chats with RoyalTea about her musical journey, her latest single “Koolaid,” and what’s up next for her!

RELATED TAGS

interviews Jones Monroe

More from K97.5
Trending
k9751 WQOK Logo Header
Local

K97.5 WORLD EXCLUSIVE!!! LIL WAYNE PUNCHED DRAKE IN THE FACE!!

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - Arrivals 29 items
Entertainment

Maybe We Shouldn’t Trust You: Metro Boomin Trends As Past Problematic Tweets Resurface

Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track

Russ Parr

Hott Off The Wire (Reports Of Kendrick Lamar Beating A Woman)

9 items
Entertainment

Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert 14 items
Entertainment

Drake Stands His Ground With Scathing Kendrick Lamar Diss, “Family Matters”

Janet Jackson "Together Again" Tour
Music

Janet Jackson Returns as Headliner ESSENCE Festival 2024

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close