Tracy Morgan stars in ‘The Neighborhood’ spinoff on Paramount+.

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

After CBS renewed The Neighborhood for its seventh season, a spinoff featuring Tracy Morgan is now in development for Paramount+. In this half-hour comedy set in The Neighborhood universe, Morgan will portray Francois “Frank” Crutchfield, also known as ‘Crutch.’ The show follows Frank, a widowed Harlem resident whose plans for an empty nest are disrupted when his millennial son and free-spirited daughter move back home. Production for the series, which is produced by CBS Studios, is scheduled to begin late this year. Cedric the Entertainer from A Bird and a Bear Entertainment serves as an executive producer, stating, “We’re thrilled to expand The Neighborhood universe with Tracy leading this amusing spinoff.”

Executive producer Eric C. Rhone expressed his excitement for the forthcoming production, saying, “Bringing Frank’s story to life has been a pleasure, and we’re eager for audiences to join us on this comedic journey.” Showrunner and premiere script writer Owen Smith added, “It’s been a delight to work on this project, and I’m honored to be part of such a talented team.” Aaron Kaplan from Kapital Entertainment and Wendi Trilling from TrillTV join the executive producing team, along with Tracy Morgan.

Related Stories The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration 25th Anniversary hosted Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold Cedric The Entertainer shared his enthusiasm for expanding The Neighborhood universe, remarking, “I’m thrilled to produce a show with the iconic comedian Tracy Morgan. Morgan’s character, Crutch, is akin to my character Calvin Butler, and viewers will appreciate their similarities. Playing a straightforward widowed father challenged by his adult children and grandchildren moving back home, Crutch will navigate the comedic highs and lows.”