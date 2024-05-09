Listen Live
André Holland Playing Huey P. Newton in ‘The Big Cigar’ (Video)

Published on May 9, 2024

The Big Cigar

Source: Courtesy / Apple TV+

Starring André Holland as Huey P. Newton, the leader of the Black Panther Party, The Big Cigar narrates the remarkable true account of the intersection between Hollywood revolution and social revolution. The series depicts the fascinating journey of Black Panther founder Huey Newton’s escape from the FBI to Cuba, orchestrated with the help of renowned producer Bert Schneider in a complex plan that encounters multiple unexpected setbacks.

The upcoming limited drama series will debut worldwide on Friday, May 17, with the first two episodes directed by the acclaimed actor Don Cheadle, followed by new episodes every Friday until June 14.

Check Out the trailer

