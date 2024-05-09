André Holland Playing Huey P. Newton in ‘The Big Cigar’ (Video)

Starring André Holland as Huey P. Newton, the leader of the Black Panther Party, The Big Cigar narrates the remarkable true account of the intersection between Hollywood revolution and social revolution. The series depicts the fascinating journey of Black Panther founder Huey Newton’s escape from the FBI to Cuba, orchestrated with the help of renowned producer Bert Schneider in a complex plan that encounters multiple unexpected setbacks.
The upcoming limited drama series will debut worldwide on Friday, May 17, with the first two episodes directed by the acclaimed actor Don Cheadle, followed by new episodes every Friday until June 14.
Check Out the trailer
-
K97.5 WORLD EXCLUSIVE!!! LIL WAYNE PUNCHED DRAKE IN THE FACE!!
-
Eminem Surprises Fans with 'The Death of Slim Shady'
-
Shooting Reported Outside of Drake's Toronto Home
-
Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, "euphoria"
-
DDG Says His Girlfriend Halle Bailey Shouldn’t Have To Pay For Dinner, Ubers, Trips, Or Flights
-
Benzino Defends R.Kelly On Podcast, Xitter Attacks
-
Victoria Monét Inspires Black Women By Sharing Part Of Her Real-Life Struggles With PCOS
-
Maybe We Shouldn't Trust You: Metro Boomin Trends As Past Problematic Tweets Resurface