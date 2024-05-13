Teacher Fired After Viral Video of Students Unbraiding His Hair

JaQ Lee, a Black science teacher known for his engaging TikTok presence, faced termination after a video showing his female students unbraiding his hair went viral. The incident sparked widespread discussion on social media platforms.
Lee filmed the students attending to his hair, claiming a scheduled appointment after school as the reason. The video prompted a mix of support and criticism from viewers, with debates extending onto various online forums, including X (formerly Twitter).
