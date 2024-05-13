Listen Live
Teacher Fired After Viral Video of Students Unbraiding His Hair

Published on May 13, 2024

Source: Photo Courtesy Of JaQ Lee’s Instagram Page 

JaQ Lee, a Black science teacher known for his engaging TikTok presence, faced termination after a video showing his female students unbraiding his hair went viral. The incident sparked widespread discussion on social media platforms. 

Lee filmed the students attending to his hair, claiming a scheduled appointment after school as the reason. The video prompted a mix of support and criticism from viewers, with debates extending onto various online forums, including X (formerly Twitter).

On May 10, Lee shared a heartfelt TikTok video, tearfully reading letters from students and well-wishers expressing their fondness and farewells, hinting at his departure from the teaching role.

Do you feel this was appropriate?

Read the full story here.

