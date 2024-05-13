Listen Live
Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Lands #1 Record On Billboard Hot 100 With “Not Like Us”

The nail in the coffin in his rap beef with Drake fought off Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby" for his fourth career #1 record on the chart.

Published on May 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016

Source: Variety / Getty

The smoke has cleared, and it looks like Kendrick Lamar got exactly what he wanted: beating rap rival Drake at his own game while landing his fourth career #1 record.

Billboard reports that the scandalous-yet-bouncy “Not Like Us” topped this week’s Hot 100 chart. This marks the latest achievement for the record, which has already broken the single-day streaming record on Spotify last week with 10.986 million streams, besting the 6.593 million streams for Drake and Lil Baby’s “Girls Want Girls.”

Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now
9 photos

Related Stories

Another K. Dot diss record, “euphoria,” rises 8 spots to #3 in its second week, marking his 15th top 10 record on the chart.

However, don’t cry for Drizzy too much. His “Family Matters” debuted at #7 this week. The scathing track helps the artist extend his record for most top 10 hits with 78.

Another Notable Entry…

Kendrick’s latest chart topper did not come easy, as he had to fight off another catchy track from newcomer Tommy Richman.

His viral hit, “Million Dollar Baby” makes its debut at #2 this week. Richman is now only the 6th artist to debut in the top 10 with no prior chart history (following Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing), Fantasia’s “I Believe,” Baauer’s “Harlem Shake,” Zayn’s “Pillow Talk” and Oliver Anthony Music’s “Rich Man North of Richmond”).

Richman, who is the first signee of Brent Faiyaz‘s ISO Supremacy imprint, also landed at the top of Billboard’s Streaming Songs, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs charts.

Here’s the rest of this week’s top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, according to @BillboardCharts on X:

RELATED TAGS

billboard hot 100 drake Kendrick Lamar rap beef Tommy Richman

More from K97.5
Trending
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

10 items
Entertainment

Jaleel White’s Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media

Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - Arrivals 29 items
Entertainment

Maybe We Shouldn’t Trust You: Metro Boomin Trends As Past Problematic Tweets Resurface

News

Drizzy Done: Drake Seems To Have Given Up Battling Kendrick Lamar & Everyone Else

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show 15 items
Photos

15 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty Over The Years

Walmart Raises Its Minimum Wage To 14 Dollars An Hour
Health

Check Your Meat: Walmart Ground Beef Recall

Graduates Holding Diplomas
Local

Graduations Happening in the Triangle: Times, Dates and More

Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016
Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Lands #1 Record On Billboard Hot 100 With “Not Like Us”

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close