Listen Live
News

Meek Mill Calls DJ Akademiks A “Rapist Type Couch Potato”

Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks have beefed in times past.

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks have had their issues in the past and this week, the beef has officially been reignited. Via X, Meek Mill unleashed a barrage of insults aimed at DJ Akademiks, calling the popular media figure a “rapist type couch potato.”

Meek Mill, 37, went on one of his familiar rants on X, formerly Twitter, and among the replies, DJ Akademiks was a target.

“They all post bad about me because I don’t pay non of them that’s why they have Akademiks a rapist type couch [potato] controlling the narrative on the biggest battles to keep track,” Mill wrote on Monday (May 13), and has since deleted. “I been told him stop posting me they business flow when they speak only on the culture!”

Ak replied as he’s known to do via X, writing, “Can someone tell washed up ass Meek Mill to hang it up… you making the same mistake u did in 2015 bozo… stop tweeting. go make a track dummy. Mans mad his career got killed by a singing n*gga.. a blogging n*gga and cuz of a lawsuit. U blocked me weirdo stop talking bout me.”

Mill shifted his tone on X after deleting the above words but it could be assumed he was still shooting at Ak when he wrote the replies.

“Yall getting paid by white folk to destroy and tear down your own kind… this why as blacks we don’t own anything like the other races! They trained “n*ggers” to hate each other!” Meek wrote.

Meek also had some words regarding the beef between King Combs, the son of Sean “Diddy” Combs” and 50 Cent, which he also seemingly deleted.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty

Meek Mill Calls DJ Akademiks A “Rapist Type Couch Potato”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

RELATED TAGS

DJ Akademiks meek mill rape allegations

More from K97.5
Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Jaleel White’s Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media

News

Drizzy Done: Drake Seems To Have Given Up Battling Kendrick Lamar & Everyone Else

Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016
Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Lands #1 Record On Billboard Hot 100 With “Not Like Us”

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show 15 items
Photos

15 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty Over The Years

Graduates Holding Diplomas
Local

Graduations Happening in the Triangle: Times, Dates and More

District South to Break Ground
Local

Rent Prices Starting to Decrease in the Triangle

Entertainment

Deal-breakers, Diss Tracks & Skipping Showers ft. Guest Hosts B. Simone & Ernestine Morrison

Entertainment

Our Youngest Guests Ever: Van Van & Heiress Harris Talk ‘Be You’ Single

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close