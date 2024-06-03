Listen Live
Entertainment

Queen Latifah Drops It Like Its Hot Alongside Janelle Monae At The OUTLOUD Music Festival

Watching Queen Latifah twerk on stage was not on our 2024 bingo card.

Published on June 3, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Janelle monae at OUTLOUD Music Festival At 2024 WeHo Pride

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Janelle Monae’s free spirit is so infectious, she was able to extract a few minutes of on stage twerking from Queen Latifah at the OUTLOUD music festival.

In a clip posted to Instagram user Ed Wang’s page, Monae brings Gabrielle Union and Queen Latifah to the stage. “I want my sisters out here. I want my sisters out here,” she says as she leads the two women to the front of the audience.

“Legends, Legends,” she says before stopping to dance with the women. Almost on cue, Latifah does a little two-step before bending over for a little twerk session. The hilarious moment, which spotlights an iconic sisterhood amongst peers, went viral after it was posted online.

The clip, which was also posted by Union and picked up by The Shade Room, left fans smiling from ear to ear because Hip Hop’s Queen showed another side of herself – literally.

Commenters showed their appreciation for the moment under The Shade Room’s post.

“They got the Queen twerkin! 🙌🏾😂,” one fan wrote.

“Never thought I’d see Queen Latifah throwing that thang!!! 😂 but love that for her,” another person said.

Another fan joked, “32 years of living I ain’t seen Queen Latifah bend over to pick up a pencil.”

“Y’all know Queen had a cocktail or two. We ain’t neva gonna see her do dis again 😂,” someone else commented.

The moment, although quick, shows a side of Latifah that most don’t get to see. The rapper and actress lives her life on the conservative side, which is the polar opposite of her friend Monae. So when the three women gathered on stage for a brief dance intermission, all attention gravitated toward the “Equalizer” actress as she let her hair down and enjoyed the moment.

We love to see it! What do you think? Was Queen Latifah twerking onstage with Janelle Monae at the OUTLOUD Music Festival on your 2024 bingo card?

DON’T MISS…

Queen Latifah Accepts Kennedy Center Honors While Looking Regal In Pamella Roland

Queen Latifah’s Style Is Worthy Of A Celebration – And So Is Her Birthday

Janelle Monáe And Her Killer Abs Are Outside Shining During The 2024 Grammy Weekend 

Queen Latifah Drops It Like Its Hot Alongside Janelle Monae At The OUTLOUD Music Festival  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

RELATED TAGS

Janelle Monae LGBTQ Pride Month Queen Latifah twerking

More from K97.5
Trending
Obituaries

Marian Robinson, Mother of Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Passes Away

Diddy & Dirty Money Host The CORE DJs Brunch
Pop Culture

REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Accusers Before A Grand Jury

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

8 items
Local

BMM: Did You Know These Legendary Black Artists Are From North Carolina?

Local

Fayetteville State University Employees Under Investigation For Misusing Credit Cards

13 items
Entertainment

Hit ‘Em Sexyy: The Best Moments + Fan Reactions From Sexyy Red’s Appearance On WWE’s NXT

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show 15 items
Photos

15 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty Over The Years

13 items
News

Eminem References Megan Thee Stallion Shooting In New Song “Houdini,” X Debates Whether or Not It Was A Lyrical Jab

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close