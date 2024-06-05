Listen Live
Pharrell Williams Launches His First Fragrance With Louis Vuitton

His interpretation of the sun's scent.

Published on June 5, 2024

LOUIS VUITTON LVRS FRAGRANCE

Source: LOUIS VUITTON / Louis Vuitton

Pharrell Williams is using his magic touch with smell goods. He is releasing his first ever fragrance with Louis Vuitton.

 

LOUIS VUITTON LVRS FRAGRANCE

Source: LOUIS VUITTON / Louis Vuitton

As reported by Hypebeast, the Virginia Beach native is doubling down in his role at the apparel company. This week, he announced his first fragrance at La Maison. Titled LVRS, this expression is intended to embody the metaphorical yet nostalgic scent of the sun. In an interview with Vogue United Kingdom, Pharrell revealed that the idea spawned out of a conversation he had with perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud at his debut show in June 2023. “I asked Jacques and Camille [his daughter], what does sunlight smell like? This fragrance is a poetic and metaphorical version of the answer to that question,” Pharrell said.

“When we discussed a few hours after the show how the perfume should be, we spoke very precisely about the use of the variety of light in nature coming from photosynthesis and this is where everything started,” Belletrud explained. Galbanum is the main ingredient used in LVRS and piqued Pharrell’s curiosity immediately as the gum resin has not been used in the smell goods business for many years.

“Smelling it, my first realization is that I can smell colors of this fragrance. It’s definitely on the blue side: blue and light blue and there’s a little bit of some purple in it,” the “Happy” performer said. “I don’t see red or burgundy or brown. It’s on the sweeter side. It smells like an elegant, elevated version of something that’s familiar to me.”

LVRS features top notes of bergamot and galbanum; middle notes of ginger and solar notes and base notes of sandalwood and cedarwood. Also available are some leather LV accessories in the camo print. LVRS launches June 19 and is priced at $320,00.

Pharrell Williams Launches His First Fragrance With Louis Vuitton  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

