Toosii Shares New Platinum and Gold Plaques

Toosii is doing his big one in the music industry right now and he has the plaques to prove it!
On Sunday, the star shared a now-deleted post highlighting two of his most recent accomplishments. His hit single “Favorite Song” achieved 4x certified RIAA Platinum status on June 2nd, while his album “Naujour” earned an RIAA Gold certification the same day.
In his Instagram caption, Toosii wrote, “Just sharing some new plaques and achievements. PGLT,” expressing his gratitude and pride in these milestones.
Toosii’s accomplishments show his growing influence and popularity in the music scene. Fans have been celebrating his success, eagerly anticipating what he will achieve next.
What was your favorite song from the Naujour album?
-
The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit
-
'Boy Meets World' Alum Trina McGee Announces Pregnancy at 54
-
First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Rosé
-
Marian Robinson, Mother of Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Passes Away
-
REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean "Diddy" Combs' Accusers Before A Grand Jury
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
BMM: Did You Know These Legendary Black Artists Are From North Carolina?
-
Fayetteville State University Employees Under Investigation For Misusing Credit Cards