Toosii Shares New Platinum and Gold Plaques

Published on June 10, 2024

Toosii

Source: Julian Burgueño / Courtesy South Coast Music Group/ Capitol Records

Toosii is doing his big one in the music industry right now and he has the plaques to prove it!

On Sunday, the star shared a now-deleted post highlighting two of his most recent accomplishments. His hit single “Favorite Song” achieved 4x certified RIAA Platinum status on June 2nd, while his album “Naujour” earned an RIAA Gold certification the same day.

In his Instagram caption, Toosii wrote, “Just sharing some new plaques and achievements. PGLT,” expressing his gratitude and pride in these milestones.

Toosii’s accomplishments show his growing influence and popularity in the music scene. Fans have been celebrating his success, eagerly anticipating what he will achieve next.

What was your favorite song from the Naujour album?

local artists

