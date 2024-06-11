Popular Reggaeton Artist Dr. Velásquez Murdered In Colombia Home

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Tragic news is coming out of Colombia as well-known Reggaeton artist/manager Dr. Velásquez, was found murdered in his home earlier this week.

According to Digital Music News, Velásquez and his girlfriend, Sofia Valdez, were found shot to death in his home in Envigado, outside of Medellín, Colombia, this past Saturday (June 8). The sad news was announced by Velásquez’s record label, JMW Music, which put out a statement on social media informing his fans of the tragic news.

“With deep pain, we inform you of the death of Dr. Velásquez, renowned singer, composer, manager, businessman, and paisa [Medellín native] dreamer,” reads the statement written in Spanish. “Dr. Velásquez was a pioneer in the Medellín music scene, being the founder of the largest and first reggaeton hubs in our city. His legacy and passion for music left an indelible mark on the industry and in the hearts of those who knew him.”

“In this moment of pain, we ask for prudence and respect for his family, friends, and colleagues. We appreciate your understanding and support in these difficult times. We join in prayer for his eternal rest and solidarity with all those who feel his departure.”

While the motive behind Velásquez‘s murder is still unknown, authorities already have a person of interest in cuffs.

Digital Music News reports:

The label clarified in a separate statement that although the facts surrounding his death are being investigated, “the judicial authorities have ruled out suicide among the hypotheses. Thanks to the quick and efficient action of the authorities, the main suspect in the double homicide is already in custody.”

Velásquez, whose real name was Daniel Alejandro Velásquez Franco, enjoyed a solo singing career from 2014 to 2018, but he is better known for having propelled the music careers of many Colombian urban artists, including Reykon, Maluma, and J Balvin. He discovered Blessd in 2019 and signed him to his home label of JMW Music.

Some of the artists Dr. Velásquez has worked with include J Balvin, Blessd and Maluma, among many others.

Rest In Power, Dr. Velásquez.

Popular Reggaeton Artist Dr. Velásquez Murdered In Colombia Home was originally published on hiphopwired.com