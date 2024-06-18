Black Music Month: Hit Producer Sean Da Firzt Shares Career Highlights

June is Black Music Month! Hit producer, Sean Da Firzt, dropped in to speak about the importance of Black music and share some of his career highlights.

Sean Mosley, better known by his stage name Sean Da Firzt, is a renowned hip-hop producer from Charlotte, North Carolina. Celebrated for his collaboration with fellow Charlotte native and hip-hop superstar DaBaby, Sean Da Firzt has also worked with prominent artists such as City Girls, Toosii, Rob 49, Flo Milli, Stunna 4 Vegas, Money Man, Yo Gotti, and 2 Chainz. With multiple Billboard Hot 100 entries and 12 Platinum certifications, Sean’s work has left an indelible mark on the music industry. His mantra, “I did the Work, God did the Magic,” reflects his dedication and success.