Listen Live
Desktop banner image

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
HomeMusic

Black Music Month: Hit Producer Sean Da Firzt Shares Career Highlights

| 06.18.24
Dismiss
Black Music Month - Raleigh

Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital

June is Black Music Month! Hit producer, Sean Da Firzt, dropped in to speak about the importance of Black music and share some of his career highlights.

Sean Mosley, better known by his stage name Sean Da Firzt, is a renowned hip-hop producer from Charlotte, North Carolina. Celebrated for his collaboration with fellow Charlotte native and hip-hop superstar DaBaby, Sean Da Firzt has also worked with prominent artists such as City Girls, Toosii, Rob 49, Flo Milli, Stunna 4 Vegas, Money Man, Yo Gotti, and 2 Chainz. With multiple Billboard Hot 100 entries and 12 Platinum certifications, Sean’s work has left an indelible mark on the music industry. His mantra, “I did the Work, God did the Magic,” reflects his dedication and success.

Check it out!

RELATED TAGS

Black Music Black Music Month city girls DaBaby producer

More from K97.5
Trending
15 items
Entertainment

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

News

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Revealed He No Longer Listens To J. Cole Over N-Word Use

Nu Planet Ent
Entertainment

Apple Chill Car and Bike Show

X (Twitter) Photo Illustrations 14 items
News

Xitterverse Left Confused After Platform Makes “Likes” Private

Texas Toast Garlic Bread Pizza
Local

Thousands of Wake County Students to Receive Free Meals Next School Year

Entertainment

Victoria Monet’s New Music Video Is A Gift To The Culture – Everything We Needed But Didn’t Expect

K975 freestyles
Local

Ride With Remedy Freestyles: CRE Gets Real About His Music

NXT Battleground
Entertainment

Sexyy Red Arrested For NJ Airport Brawl Prior To WWE Appearance

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close