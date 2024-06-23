Listen Live
Entertainment

Sha’Carri Richardson Officially Qualifies For 2024 Paris Olympics With 100m Win

Sha'Carri Richardson is heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics after clinching her spot with a record-breaking 100m win.

Published on June 23, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023.

Source: Tim Clayton – Corbis / Getty

Sha’Carri Richardson is officially a U.S. Olympian, and we couldn’t be prouder! The popular track star solidified her spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics over the weekend when she breezed her way through the finish line of the women’s 100 meters race at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. Richardson grabbed the number one spot with an incredible, world leading time of 10.71 at the end of the race. And it’s this time that officially stamped her ticket to the Paris Olympics later this summer.

Although the athlete got off to a rocky start this time around, which included a minor stumble at the starting line and a loose shoelace throughout the race, she turned it all around when she surpassed her opponents to grab the top spot.

“This time around, I feel as if it was more — definitely still confident, still my exciting, normal self, but more so the overwhelming feeling of joy,” Richardson said after her big win.

She’s Back!

This win is HUGE for Richardson considering the rocky road she’s taken to get here. Just three years ago in 2021, Richardson first began making headlines when she initially qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the 100m but was soon after suspended from the competition after testing positive for THC. This time around, however, Richardson is more than ready to head to Paris to compete in the Olympic games and plans to dominate the sport as she’s done every other time.

Congratulations to one of our favorite track girlies! We look forward to cheering her on during the Olympic Games this summer!

DON’T MISS…

Sha’Carri Richardson Talks Black Womanhood In ‘Teen Vogue’

Length Check: Sha’Carri Richardson Flaunts A Head Full Of Natural Hair On Her Instagram Stories

Sha’Carri Richardson Switches Up Her Hair For Her Comeback In The Prefontaine Classic

Sha’Carri Richardson Officially Qualifies For 2024 Paris Olympics With 100m Win  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

RELATED TAGS

2024 olympics Paris Sha'Carri Richardson

More from K97.5
Trending
Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show 12 items
Entertainment

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

Black Music Month K975
Recording Artists

Toosii Takes on the Hot Seat with Brian Dawson and RoyalTea

15 items
Entertainment

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

13 items
News

Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next

Wild N Out With Nick Cannon 11 items
Radio One Exclusives

Twitter Reacts To The Leaked #HitmanHolla & Cinnamon Alleged Sexcapade

8 items
Local

BMM: Did You Know These Legendary Black Artists Are From North Carolina?

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show 15 items
Photos

15 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty Over The Years

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals
Showtime Says

Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close