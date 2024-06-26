Listen Live
Sheryl Crow Slams Drake For Resurrecting Tupac Via AI

In reference to the "Taylor Made Freestyle".

Published on June 26, 2024

The Rap beef of the century has left Sheryl Crow feeling a ways. She recently slammed Drake for resurrecting Tupac Shakur via AI.

Recently BBC conducted an interview with the singer. While the Kennett, Missouri native touched on a variety of topics regarding her artistry and storied career, it was her opinion on artificial intelligence that became her hottest take. On her newest album Evolution she touches on the technology on the title track. When asked about it she says that artificial intelligence is a “betrayal” and “goes against everything humanity is based on.”

She became aware of it last year when one of her colleagues used AI to recreate John Meyer sing her vocals. As a big Meyer, Sheryl Crow was stunned when she heard the final product saying “there would be no way you’d have been able to tell that he was not singing that song.” But it wasn’t until Drake and Kendrick’s recent Rap battle where Crow things were taken too far.

“Taylor Made Freestyle” featured artificial vocals from Snoop Dogg and 2Pac which apparently was like a punch to the gut for Sheryl. “You cannot bring people back from the dead and believe that they would stand for that,” she said. “I’m sure Drake thought, ‘Yeah, I shouldn’t do it, but I’ll say sorry later’. But it’s already done, and people will find it even if he takes it down. She went on to add “it’s hateful. It is antithetical to the life force that exists in all of us.”

Drake eventually removed “Taylor Made Freestyle” from his social media channels. You can listen to the track below.

