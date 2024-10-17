Muni Long Talks Splitting Checks, Wedding Regrets, and Boob Implants

Muni Long stopped by “The Morning Hustle” for a takeover you don’t want to miss! She sat down to discuss her new album and latest single, giving listeners an inside scoop on her journey in the music industry.

Muni got candid about the pressures of plastic surgery in the business and whether she’d ever consider going under the knife again. Plus, in a fun twist, she revealed if she’d choose money or love and what matters most to her right now. And if you thought that was it, think again—Muni even tackled the ultimate question: if she had the chance to collab with K Dot or Drake, which one would she pick? To catch all the juicy details, check out the full interview on The Morning Hustle. This takeover is packed with fun, new music, and a few surprises you won’t want to miss!

