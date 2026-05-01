Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Young Thug Considers Rebrand Due To Jeffrey Epstein

Young Thug Considers Rebrand Over Unwanted Name Association To Jeffrey Epstein

Young Thug wants no parts of any association with Jeffrey Epstein, not even by name.

Published on May 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Young Thug wants no parts of any association with Jeffrey Epstein, not even by name.

The Atlanta rapper jumped on X after seeing a tweet that read, “And just like that…everybody stopped talking about the Epstein Files,” and had a quick reaction:

“I’m changing my f*cking name bro.”

Meek Mill chimed in, asking, “What you gone change it to?” Clearly joking, but a fair question.

Thugger’s government name is Jeffrey Williams, so you can see why he might be ready to switch it up. If he does, it wouldn’t be his first time playing with a name change.

Back in 2016, 300 Entertainment’s label head Lyor Cohen announced Thug would be rebranding himself.

“Young Thug is not going to be Young Thug anymore. His new name is gonna be, ‘No My Name Is Jeffrey.’ That’s his new name. Please respect us to actually segue and utilize his name going forward, okay? Because it’s important.”

That didn’t last long…

A couple years later, he floated another name change to “Sex,” which also didn’t stick. 

At the end of the day, fans still call him Young Thug, but with everything tied to the Epstein name back in headlines, you can’t blame Thug for considering about a rebrand.

Young Thug Considers Rebrand Over Unwanted Name Association To Jeffrey Epstein was originally published on hiphopwired.com

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
6 Items
Movies  |  imjeremiahjones

What’s The Best Black Biopic Ever?

Entertainment  |  Weso

Young Thug Considers Rebrand Over Unwanted Name Association To Jeffrey Epstein

12 Items
Music  |  Nia Noelle

10 Songs You Might Not Have Known DJ Kid Capri Produced

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

The Journey Of Delonte West: Rise, Fall & The Fight To Reclaim Life

Her Legacy Tina Knowles Banner Thumbnail
Local Events  |  Glyniss Wiggins

What To Expect At Her Legacy: An Afternoon With Tina Knowles

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Druski Tapped To Host 2026 BET Awards

27 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

NY Knicks Embarrass ATL Hawks In History-Making Blowout, Social Media Erupts With Memes

Entertainment  |  Weso

Kanye West Reportedly Getting Stadium Built For Albania Show

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: May 1, 2026

Local  |  Melissa Wade

Kimberly Michelle to Perform at Her Legacy on May 2

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close