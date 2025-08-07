Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107

You know what it is!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Trick Daddy getting DRAGGED for saying women over 35 are ‘damaged goods,’ Offset slinging shade at ‘unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs, Raven-Symone revealing her last boyfriend got another woman pregnant, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Saweetie making her return to the series after applying Hella Pressure with her new 5-track EP.

The icy baddie’s signature pretty girl flow shines on buzzy tracks like lead single boffum”–a bona fide BOP (produced by GRAMMY-winner J White Did It) that trended across social media.

Known for her lavish Richtivies, Saweetie brings delicious decadence to the City James-directed visuals that set the tone for the high-energy EP.

Check out the video below:

“They say pressure makes diamonds. Baby, I was born one. The name is Diamonté for a reason. The pressure never crushed me. It crowned me.”

There’s also the slick “pressure,” Girls Night Out anthem ”‘twinz,” and island-tinged “i need some inspo.”

The new EP comes as Saweetie is shining on her first-ever headlining tour in Australia, with shows across Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney–a major milestone in her career.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features SZA delivering heat along with Porsha Williams and Rubi Rose giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kelis, Raven Tracy, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

https://instagram.com/p/DM_1L7YOnyy/?hl=en&img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DM7kgHxsZrC/?hl=en

https://instagram.com/p/DM-aLUHAuxN/

https://instagram.com/p/DNEHKMFxmn2/?hl=en&img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DNBCyS2x0XE/?hl=en&img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DM-uyXxp0Kr/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DMvdgnyPPvv/?hl=en

https://instagram.com/p/DMzm-q4OZFv/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DNBrpbbSHva/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DNBQ7I_MAbc/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DM6Pbr6ssCK/?hl=en

https://instagram.com/p/DM1VuaVu0f0/?hl=en&img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DM5vrENJ8Mj/?hl=en&img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DM33QB3S8Ot/?hl=en&img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DNBR0RksVMj/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DM01umvCfVd/?hl=en

