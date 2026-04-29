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Ted Lasso Preps Fourth Season, Drops Teaser & Release Date

Ted Lasso Preps Fourth Season, Drops Teaser & Release Date

Ted Lasso, the hit Apple TV show starring Jason Sudeikis in the eponymous role, will returns to screens this August.

Published on April 29, 2026

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Ted Lasso, Apple TV’s award-winning comedy series, remains one of television’s critically acclaimed series for good reason. With the news that Ted Lasso is returning for a fourth season, the streamer unveiled a teaser clip along with the release date.

Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis in the eponymous role of the goofy but well-meaning soccer coach, concluded its third season in 2023 with many redemptive arcs and open-ended storylines closed in a neat bow. However, it was clear that fans would miss the wholesome one-liners and groan-worthy puns and the show is coming back this summer.

In the teaser clip, Lasso’s good-natured charm is needed once again to bring up the skills and team bonding of a women’s soccer team, a new challenge the charming coach is poised to take on.

More from the video description:

In season four, Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.

The teaser clip for Ted Lasso’s fourth season can be viewed below. If you haven’t checked out the series, it’s an absolute fun ride of humor, reflection, friendship, collaboration, and the power of positivity.

The series returns on August 5. Learn more here.

Photo: Getty

Ted Lasso Preps Fourth Season, Drops Teaser & Release Date was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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