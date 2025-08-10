‘That’s In the Past’: Pusha T Says He’ll Never Reunite With Kanye On Wax

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Pusha T is standing on business about no longer doing business with Kanye West.

Despite the controversial rapper’s admission that he missed his friendship with his former G.O.O.D Music label mate and Clipse artist, it seems like whatever dealings they once had are dead and gone. Pusha has, once again, confirmed that he has no plans to reunite with Ye, in or out of the studio.

“Yeah, that’s in the past,” he said during an interview with The Gaurdian. “That’s definitely in the past.”

However, he did go down memory lane on a more positive note when asked about the music he made with West when the pair were on good terms.

“Just as a rap aficionado, well, being there was special,” he said. “Creating ‘So Appalled’ and ‘New God Flow’ were some of my favorite memories. The G.O.O.D. Friday series, that was crazy, too. The albums I dropped during that time, like Daytona and It’s Almost Dry, they are very, very strong offerings. It goes without saying that me and Ye made great things together.”

Well, if anyone had any questions about what Push would do aside from his working relationship with Ye all doubts were put to rest with the release of Clipse’s first release in nearly two decades, Let God Sort Em Out, which has received rave reviews from critics and hip hop fans alike. The album entered the Billboard top 100 at No. 4 and was the #1 independent album upon its release. Music heads have also praised the pair’s return to traditional album rollouts after years of artists adopting the surprise drop and forgoing real marketing.

Amid a changing landscape in both hip-hop and music at large, a rap group perfectly uniting fans of old and new with bars over buffoonery was definitely a cultural moment.

