Shame Talks Performing at Dreamville, Wu-Tang, Slum County, and New EP

Maryland-born, Raleigh-based rapper Shame talks Dreamville Fest, Wu-Tang tour, Slum County signing, and new EP "Oil Stains and 808s" out August 17, plus release party at Kings on August 16.

Published on August 13, 2025

Maryland-born, Raleigh-based rapper Shame (Shame Gang) joins Mir.I.am on K97.5 to talk about performing at Dreamville Festival, touring with Wu-Tang Clan, signing with Slum County, and the creative journey behind his upcoming EP “Oil Stains and 808s” which drops Sunday, August 17.

He also shares details on his free EP release party happening Saturday, August 16 at Kings in Raleigh, where fans can hear the new music live, see special guests, and celebrate the project’s release.

📅 EP Release Party: Saturday, 8/16 @ Kings, Raleigh NC
📀 EP Drops: Sunday, 8/17 on all platforms
🎟 Tickets & Info: Click Here

Follow Shame: @iamshamegang
Follow Mir.I.am: @mirsempire | @carolinawaves
Follow K97.5: @k975 | Listen: hiphopnc.com

