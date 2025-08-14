Source: DR2GMAC / DR2GMAC

Maryland-born, Raleigh-based rapper Shame (Shame Gang) joins Mir.I.am on K97.5 to talk about performing at Dreamville Festival, touring with Wu-Tang Clan, signing with Slum County, and the creative journey behind his upcoming EP “Oil Stains and 808s” which drops Sunday, August 17.

He also shares details on his free EP release party happening Saturday, August 16 at Kings in Raleigh, where fans can hear the new music live, see special guests, and celebrate the project’s release.

📅 EP Release Party: Saturday, 8/16 @ Kings, Raleigh NC

📀 EP Drops: Sunday, 8/17 on all platforms

🎟 Tickets & Info: Click Here