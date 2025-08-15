Coach Levelle Moton to Host 16th Annual Back-to-School Community Day

Source: Paige B / Paige B

As families gear up for the new school year, Coach Levelle Moton is once again stepping up for the community in a major way. This Saturday, August 16th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the 16th Annual Levelle Moton Back to School Community Day will take place at the Raleigh Boys Club, 605 N. Raleigh Blvd.

Hosted by the Velle Cares Foundation in partnership with Coastal Federal Credit Union, this free event is all about giving back.

Students will be treated to everything they need to start the school year strong, including:

Free haircuts

Manicures for the girls

Backpacks loaded with school supplies

And more surprises throughout the day

Coach Moton, head coach of the NCCU Men’s Basketball team, has long been a staple in the Raleigh-Durham community, not just for his leadership on the court but for his unwavering commitment off the court.

Families are encouraged to arrive early, as supplies are available while they last. The Levelle Moton Back to School Community Day is an incredible reminder of what can happen when community, care, and culture come together.

For more info, follow @VelleCares on social media.