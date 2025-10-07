25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween
When people think of Halloween songs, their first thoughts might be the popular “Monster Mash” or even “Thriller.” Oftentimes, rap isn’t often the focus of a spooky playlist, but why is that?
Many hip-hop artists often spit lyrics with dark symbolism from mania, murder, or mysterious and eerie storytelling. Many artist use harmonious, yet spooky beats and rhythms in their songs to match the chilling rhymes. Many signify their own deaths, hardened life, deteriorating mental state, or their worst nightmares.
So change up your spooky playlist with these selected hip-hop songs to celebrate this Halloween season.
If I Die 2Nite — Tupac
Tha Crossroads — Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Damien — DMX
Witch Brew — Gangsta Boo Feat. Fefe Dobson
A Nightmare On My Street — DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
Freaks Come Out At Night — Whodini
Many Men — 50 Cent
Mr. Sandman — Method Man Feat. RZA, Inspectah Deck & Carlton Fisk
Scary — Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Rico Nasty
Diary of A Madman — Gravediggaz
Dracula’s Wedding — OutKast Feat. Kelis
Anarchy — Busta Rhymes
Praying Man — Big K.R.I.T. Feat. B.B. King
Last Day — The Notorious B.I.G. Feat. The Lox
Zombie — E-40 Feat. Tech N9ne & Brotha Lynch Hung
Maniac — Kid Cudi Feat. Cage & St. Vincent
Murder Was The Case — Snoop Dogg
Martians Vs. Goblins — The Game, Lil Wayne, Tyler The Creator
Hey — MF DOOM
Monster — Kanye West Feat. Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, Bon Iver
Dr. Frankenstein — Ice Cube
I Seen A Man Die — Scarface
Monaleo — Body Bag
Demons — Doja Cat
I Got 5 On It — Luniz