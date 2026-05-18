Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

1900Rugrat Accuses Drake Of Biting His Style On ‘ICEMAN’

1900Rugrat Accuses Drake Of Biting His Style On ‘ICEMAN’

Florida rapper 1900Rugrat is accusing Drake of copying his sound on the ICEMAN track “Little Birdie.”

Published on May 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1900Rugrat Accuses Drake Of Biting His Style On ‘ICEMAN’
Source: @1900Rugrat / Instagram

Florida rapper 1900Rugrat is accusing Drake of copying his sound on the ICEMAN track “Little Birdie.”

According to 1900Rugrat, the similarities stem from his song “Intro” from his album Porch 2 The Pent. The rapper claims he shared unreleased music with Drizzy’s camp before ICEMAN was released, believing that’s where the inspiration came from.

“So when I made the intro to my first album, like a year and a half ago, Drake was hitting me up around that time and wanted to hear music. So I sent10 songs through and they was all finna be on my album because I didn’t want nobody to steal my sh*t and I know how people move.”

Rugrat wet on to claim that the OVO rapper’s team specifically took interest in his “Intro” track, which he believes later influenced “Little Birdie.”

He also alleged that Drake wanted the song for himself, but Rugrat refused to give it up. According to the Florida rapper, Drake later promised him that he would be feature on his ICEMAN album, but never followed through.

“I said, ‘No you can’t have this song.’ He wanted me on the album still. He said, ‘I’m gonna send you a verse too.’ Never sent a verse.”

Neither Drake nor his team have publicly responded to the accusations.

1900Rugrat Accuses Drake Of Biting His Style On ‘ICEMAN’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Trending
11 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Biggest MVP Moments

Entertainment  |  Weso

1900Rugrat Accuses Drake Of Biting His Style On ‘ICEMAN’

Trending
18 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

All The Brands Copying Drake’s ‘Iceman’ Cover

Crime  |  Weso

Young Dolph’s Admitted Killer Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

16 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gifts Audemars Piguet Watches & Burberry Trench Coats To Team After MVP Win

Entertainment  |  D.L. Chandler

Brawl Breaks Out At Chipotle In Washington Navy Yard District

15 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Ticket Prices Drop As Fans Push Back On Costs

8 Items
Local  |  Glyniss Wiggins

What You Missed At Bimbé Festival in Durham

18 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Jaylen Brown Says "F-ck Stephen A. Smith" & Tells Him To Retire As ESPN Host Responds

25:59
Movies  |  imjeremiahjones

Boots Riley Is Transforming Black Cinema With ‘I LOVE BOOSTERS’

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close