Halloween Events Happening Across The Triangle
It’s the spookiest day of the year. Whether you’re looking for a Harvest Festival, a zombie walk, trick-or-treat hotspots or a haunted tour, there are several events happening across the Triangle to meet your ghoulish needs.
Below, we have compiled a list of events happening across the Triangle over this Halloween weekend.
Trick-or-Treat
- Trick-or-treat at North Hills (Raleigh): Oct. 31, 4123 Lassiter at North Hills Avenue. 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Trick-or-treat at Lakewood Shopping Center (Durham): Oct. 31, 2020 Chapel Hill Road. 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Trick-or-treat the Trail at White Deer Park (Garner): Oct. 31, 2400 Aversboro Road. 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Trunk-or-Treat
- Trunk-or-treat at Elizabeth Street UMC (Durham): Oct. 31, 1209 N Elizabeth Street. 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Trunk-or-treat Apex First Baptist Church (Apex): Oct. 31, 419 S. Salem Street. 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Trunk-or-treat Baptist Grove Church (Raleigh): Oct. 31, 7109 Leesville Road. 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Trunk-or-treat with Kind Behavioral Health (Durham): Nov. 1, 1012 Slater Road. 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Durham First Responders Trunk-or-treat (Durham): Nov. 1, 2705 Guess Road. 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Halloween Parties
- Bearded Bee Brewing (Wendell): Oct. 31, 20 E Campen Street.
- Halloween Costume Party & Haunted Trail at Mystic Farm & Distillery (Durham): Oct. 31, 1413 Stallings Road.
- Raleigh Halloween Bar Crawl: Oct. 3, Nov. 1.
- Halloween Party at Boxcar Bar + Arcade (Durham): Oct. 31, 621 Foster Street. 4:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
- Witches Haunted Barn at Firefly Farm (Hillsborough): Oct. 31, 4911 Hunt Road. 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Adult Halloween Costume Bash (Raleigh): Oct. 31, 4801 Leigh Drive. 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.
Haunted Trails, Movies & More Events
- Halloween Double Feature at Dix Park (Raleigh): Oct. 31, 2015 Umstead Drive. 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Edward’s Battle Haunted House (Raleigh): Oct. 31, S. Mere Court. 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Durham Twilight Market: Nov. 1, 800 Taylor Street.