Jayson Tatum Shows Major Love to NCCU Men’s Basketball Team

NBA superstar Jayson Tatum showed some major love to North Carolina Central University’s men’s basketball team.

Right before the Eagles tipped off their new season, the Boston Celtics forward sent over brand-new pairs of his JT 4 sneakers, turning what was supposed to be a regular team meeting into an unforgettable moment.

The team gathered in the gym expecting to talk strategy. Instead, a video message from Tatum popped up on the screen.

“Best of luck with the season starting up,” he said. “Got something special for y’all — new JT 4s for the whole team. Just wanted to show love to the squad.”

As the video ended, the sneakers rolled in on a cart, and the reaction was pure joy. Check it out below!

Durham Love Runs Deep

For Tatum, this wasn’t just a random act of kindness; it was a full-circle moment. Before becoming one of the NBA’s biggest names, he spent his college days just down the street at Duke University. But his ties to Durham go even deeper through NCCU Head Coach LeVelle Moton.

The two first connected years ago through USA Basketball, where Moton served as an assistant coach and helped guide a young Tatum during his early rise.

Coach Moton often talks about building men first, athletes second, and this surprise from Tatum proves that message hits home. Their relationship is a reminder of how greatness inspires greatness, especially within the HBCU community.

A Win for the Culture

For the Eagles, this moment was bigger than sneakers. It was about recognition. An NBA star acknowledging an HBCU program right here in the Triangle sends a message to every player chasing their dreams: people are watching, and your hard work matters.

As NCCU gears up for another exciting season, they’ll take the court not just with new shoes but with renewed motivation and pride, knowing the culture and community behind them is strong.

Big salute to Coach Moton and the NCCU men’s basketball team, representing Durham, representing HBCUs, and showing the world that when one of us wins, we all shine.

