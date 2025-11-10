The students of Hillman College are heading back to your TV screen.

Iconic 90’s sitcom A Different World is coming to Netflix with a new sequel series, which will follow Deborah Wayne, the youngest daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert.

According to a press release, Tony winner Maleah Joi Moon will star as Deborah, a “free-spirited, well-intentioned yet rebellious” youngest child of Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy’s characters. The series will see Deborah enter her freshman year at their HBCU alma mater, finding the shadow of her parents difficult to escape.

During her own journey in college, Deborah sets out to build her own legacy alongside a whole new generation of Hillman’s best and brightest.

Joining Moon are Alijah Kai (Everybody Hates Chris) as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche (One Of Us Is Lying) as Kojo, Cornell Young IV (Doing Life) as Shaquille, Jordan Aaron Hall (The Idea of You) as Amir, and newcomer Kennedi Reece as Hazel.

“It is such an honor to be a part of bringing back this iconic show, one that I grew up on and which had a profound impact on my life,” says Felicia Pride, who serves as showrunner and executive producer. “I am so proud of the work we’re doing to reimagine A Different World for beloved fans and new generations alike.”

Debbie Allen, who served as producer for 122 episodes and directed 83 of A Different World’s original run, is returning as executive producer and will direct three episodes of the sequel, including the first.

"There couldn't be a better time than now to reboot A Different World," Allen tells Tudum. "Our show changed lives, tripled the enrollment of historically black colleges and gave a strong voice and platform for Young Black America. The incredible fresh young talent we have discovered paired with the lovable audience favorite OGs makes this much-anticipated return a must-see on Netflix."

Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood, who are both writers from the original series, return as executive producers alongside Mandy Summers and Tom Werner.

“A Different World changed everything for us,” the Blythewoods, who have been married since 1998, tell Tudum. “It was where we got our start as writers and where we found each other. This show has always been a part of our love story. To return to Hillman now and help reimagine this world for a new generation feels like a continuation of that legacy — one rooted in love, purpose, and possibility.”

A Different World ran for six seasons on NBC from 1987 to 1993. Season 1 of the sequel series will consist of 10 single-camera half-hour episodes. While we wait for the sequel’s release date, you can stream the original series now.

