Happy Founders Day to the Men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.!

Today, we’re sending a major salute to the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, as the Bruhz celebrate Founders Day! Created on November 17, 1911, on the campus of Howard University, Omega Psi Phi has been a pillar in the Black community for more than a century, leading in scholarship, service, brotherhood, and leadership around the world.

From college campuses to corporate boardrooms, locker rooms to entertainment stages, Omega men continue to represent excellence, discipline, and purpose everywhere they go.

Famous Que Dawgs You Know and Love

Omega Psi Phi has some of the most recognizable and accomplished members in the game. The list stays long, but here are just a few Bruhz who’ve left their mark:

Sports Legends

Rodney Rodgers – Former NBA star

– Former NBA star Michael Jordan – NBA icon

– NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal – Hall of Famer, analyst, and businessman

– Hall of Famer, analyst, and businessman Vince Carter – NBA legend and commentator

– NBA legend and commentator William “Bill” Russell – 11-time NBA champion & civil rights pioneer

Entertainment & Media

Steve Harvey – Comedian, host, author

– Comedian, host, author Terrence J – Actor, host, author

– Actor, host, author Rickey Smiley – Comedian and radio personality

– Comedian and radio personality DJ Envy – DJ, radio host

– DJ, radio host Gary “Lil G” Jenkins – Lead singer of R&B group Silk

– Lead singer of R&B group Silk Branford Marsalis – Grammy-winning jazz musician

Politics, Education & Leadership

Jesse Jackson – Civil rights leader

– Civil rights leader Benjamin Mays – Former Morehouse president & mentor to MLK

– Former Morehouse president & mentor to MLK Edwin C. Moses – Olympic gold medalist & advocate

– Olympic gold medalist & advocate Dr. Charles Drew – Surgeon, researcher, “Father of Blood Banking”

– Surgeon, researcher, “Father of Blood Banking” Langston Hughes – Poet, writer, cultural icon

And that’s just the beginning! Omega Psi Phi’s influence stretches across medicine, military leadership, law, education, and global community service.