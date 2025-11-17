Listen Live
Close
News

Happy Founders Day to the Men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.!

Happy Founders Day to the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., a brotherhood whose legacy of excellence includes iconic Bruhz like Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Steve Harvey and more!

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Omega Psi Phi Social Graphic
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Today, we’re sending a major salute to the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, as the Bruhz celebrate Founders Day! Created on November 17, 1911, on the campus of Howard University, Omega Psi Phi has been a pillar in the Black community for more than a century, leading in scholarship, service, brotherhood, and leadership around the world.

From college campuses to corporate boardrooms, locker rooms to entertainment stages, Omega men continue to represent excellence, discipline, and purpose everywhere they go.

Famous Que Dawgs You Know and Love

Omega Psi Phi has some of the most recognizable and accomplished members in the game. The list stays long, but here are just a few Bruhz who’ve left their mark:

Sports Legends

  • Rodney Rodgers – Former NBA star
  • Michael Jordan – NBA icon
  • Shaquille O’Neal – Hall of Famer, analyst, and businessman
  • Vince Carter – NBA legend and commentator
  • William “Bill” Russell – 11-time NBA champion & civil rights pioneer
Shaquille O'Neal Opens SHAQUILLE'S at LA Live
Source: Leroy Hamilton for SHAQUILLE’S /AEG

Entertainment & Media

  • Steve Harvey – Comedian, host, author
  • Terrence J – Actor, host, author
  • Rickey Smiley – Comedian and radio personality
  • DJ Envy – DJ, radio host
  • Gary “Lil G” Jenkins – Lead singer of R&B group Silk
  • Branford Marsalis – Grammy-winning jazz musician
Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'The Perfect Match' - Arrivals
Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Politics, Education & Leadership

  • Jesse Jackson – Civil rights leader
  • Benjamin Mays – Former Morehouse president & mentor to MLK
  • Edwin C. Moses – Olympic gold medalist & advocate
  • Dr. Charles Drew – Surgeon, researcher, “Father of Blood Banking”
  • Langston Hughes – Poet, writer, cultural icon
National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C.
Source: Astrid Riecken / Getty

And that’s just the beginning! Omega Psi Phi’s influence stretches across medicine, military leadership, law, education, and global community service.

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close