Happy Founders Day to the Men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.!
Today, we’re sending a major salute to the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, as the Bruhz celebrate Founders Day! Created on November 17, 1911, on the campus of Howard University, Omega Psi Phi has been a pillar in the Black community for more than a century, leading in scholarship, service, brotherhood, and leadership around the world.
From college campuses to corporate boardrooms, locker rooms to entertainment stages, Omega men continue to represent excellence, discipline, and purpose everywhere they go.
Famous Que Dawgs You Know and Love
Omega Psi Phi has some of the most recognizable and accomplished members in the game. The list stays long, but here are just a few Bruhz who’ve left their mark:
Sports Legends
- Rodney Rodgers – Former NBA star
- Michael Jordan – NBA icon
- Shaquille O’Neal – Hall of Famer, analyst, and businessman
- Vince Carter – NBA legend and commentator
- William “Bill” Russell – 11-time NBA champion & civil rights pioneer
Entertainment & Media
- Steve Harvey – Comedian, host, author
- Terrence J – Actor, host, author
- Rickey Smiley – Comedian and radio personality
- DJ Envy – DJ, radio host
- Gary “Lil G” Jenkins – Lead singer of R&B group Silk
- Branford Marsalis – Grammy-winning jazz musician
Politics, Education & Leadership
- Jesse Jackson – Civil rights leader
- Benjamin Mays – Former Morehouse president & mentor to MLK
- Edwin C. Moses – Olympic gold medalist & advocate
- Dr. Charles Drew – Surgeon, researcher, “Father of Blood Banking”
- Langston Hughes – Poet, writer, cultural icon
And that’s just the beginning! Omega Psi Phi’s influence stretches across medicine, military leadership, law, education, and global community service.