Downtown Durham Holiday Tree Lighting Postponed to December 6

Source: Pixabay/jill111 / Pixabay/jill111

In support of the Durham community and in recognition of recent events affecting the Triangle, the Downtown Durham Holiday Tree Lighting has been postponed to Saturday, December 6th.

Organizers shared that CCB Plaza is a gathering space for everyone, and the decision reflects solidarity with affected communities who want to maintain downtown as a space that is inclusive, welcoming, and safe for all.

“Our priority lies in ensuring everyone involved feels safe and supported,” the announcement stated.

The community is encouraged to join on December 6th for a festive and unified kickoff to the holiday season.