Raleigh Christmas Parade Returns Tomorrow

The holiday season officially kicks off in Raleigh this weekend as the 81st annual Raleigh Christmas Parade rolls through downtown tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 22, continuing a long-standing tradition that draws thousands each year.

Festivities begin the night before with the Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting on Friday, setting the stage for a full weekend of holiday celebrations.

The parade will be broadcast live on ABC11 and its streaming platforms, giving viewers across the region several ways to tune in.

Parade Start Time & Broadcast Info

ABC11 coverage begins: 9:00 a.m.

Parade begins: 9:30 a.m.

Watch live: ABC11 on TV or via the ABC11 streaming apps

Route Details

The parade travels approximately 1.5 miles and typically lasts about two hours. The route is as follows:

Starts at Hillsborough St. & St. Mary’s St.

Continues east on Hillsborough St. toward the State Capitol

Turns right on Salisbury St.

Turns left on Morgan St.

Turns right on Fayetteville St.

Ends at Lenoir St.

Road Closures & Traffic Impact

Road closures will be in place from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. along:

Hillsborough St. from W. Morgan St. to St. Mary’s St.

St. Mary’s St. from College Pl. to W. Morgan St.

Additional closures and detours may be implemented as needed to manage traffic on parade day.



Parking & Arrival Tips

Spectators can begin lining the route as early as 7 a.m. to secure viewing spots. Parking will be available throughout downtown, including multiple parking decks and street-parking options within walking distance of the route.



