Raleigh Christmas Parade Returns Tomorrow
The holiday season officially kicks off in Raleigh this weekend as the 81st annual Raleigh Christmas Parade rolls through downtown tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 22, continuing a long-standing tradition that draws thousands each year.
Festivities begin the night before with the Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting on Friday, setting the stage for a full weekend of holiday celebrations.
The parade will be broadcast live on ABC11 and its streaming platforms, giving viewers across the region several ways to tune in.
Parade Start Time & Broadcast Info
ABC11 coverage begins: 9:00 a.m.
Parade begins: 9:30 a.m.
Watch live: ABC11 on TV or via the ABC11 streaming apps
Route Details
The parade travels approximately 1.5 miles and typically lasts about two hours. The route is as follows:
- Starts at Hillsborough St. & St. Mary’s St.
- Continues east on Hillsborough St. toward the State Capitol
- Turns right on Salisbury St.
- Turns left on Morgan St.
- Turns right on Fayetteville St.
- Ends at Lenoir St.
Road Closures & Traffic Impact
Road closures will be in place from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. along:
- Hillsborough St. from W. Morgan St. to St. Mary’s St.
- St. Mary’s St. from College Pl. to W. Morgan St.
Additional closures and detours may be implemented as needed to manage traffic on parade day.
Parking & Arrival Tips
Spectators can begin lining the route as early as 7 a.m. to secure viewing spots. Parking will be available throughout downtown, including multiple parking decks and street-parking options within walking distance of the route.
