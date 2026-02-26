Tuition Increases on Incoming In-State Undergrads at UNC

Source: photovs / Getty

The University of North Carolina System could raise tuition for incoming in-state undergraduates for the first time since 2017.

The UNC Board of Governors’ budget committee approved a proposal Wednesday calling for mostly 3% increases, averaging about $125 per student. UNC-Chapel Hill would see the highest in-state increase at $211.

Out-of-state undergraduates could face hikes of nearly $1,000 per year. A final vote is expected Thursday.

