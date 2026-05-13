Source: Atlanta Braves/Aaron Cole IG

Christian Hip-Hop and R&B artist Aaron Cole has struck gold with his new record, “Usher In The Spirit.”

The Virginia singer spoke with Hip-Hop Wired about how the song has brought a new spotlight to his career. Sampling Usher’s classic, “You Make Me Wanna,” Cole created his own gospel-inspired flip, which quickly went viral online.

“I literally had the video in my phone sitting for two months. One day I just decided to post it on TikTok and it changed the whole trajectory of my career.”

Cole also detailed his reaction after the Atlanta singer saw the viral clip. According to the artist, several gospel legends helped bring the video to the R&B star’s attention before he eventually received a DM from Usher himself.

“It was crazy, there were some gospel legends, I’ll keep it close to the chest because they told me to but they texted him [Usher] and was just like, ‘Yo theirs this kid that’s doing this thing, it’s going crazy.’ He was like, ‘Man I saw it, he’s super fire.’ So I was just like oh, that’s cool, he saw it.”

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Cole later woke up to a DM from Usher simply saying, “Blessings.” Short and simple, but still a major co-sign for the rising artist.

That moment eventually led to Usher giving Aaron Cole the green light to officially release the song, turning “Usher In The Spirit” into a unique mix of classic R&B and gospel music.

Christian Hip-Hop Artist, Aaron Cole Gets Usher’s Approval To Sample “You Make Me Wanna” was originally published on hiphopwired.com