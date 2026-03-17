Lil Wayne Bringing ‘Tha Carter’ 20th Anniversary Tour to Raleigh
Raleigh, get ready! Lil Wayne is coming your way this summer. The hip-hop icon just announced a new tour, and North Carolina made the list. Fans in the Triangle will get a chance to see him live as he celebrates a major milestone in his career.
A Celebration of the Carter Legacy
This tour marks 20 years of Wayne’s legendary Tha Carter series.
The run will highlight music from across his catalog. That includes fan favorites and classic hits that helped define an era in hip-hop.
For longtime fans, it’s more than just a concert. It’s a full-circle moment.
Wayne isn’t coming alone. He’ll be joined by 2 Chainz and The Game on select dates. That lineup brings even more star power to an already stacked show.
The tour is set to kick off June 30 in Bangor, Maine.
From there, Wayne will travel across the country. Major cities include Chicago, Long Beach, Denver, and Fort Worth. The tour is expected to wrap up in October with a final stop in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Raleigh is one of the key stops along the way, giving local fans a chance to be part of the celebration. Tunechi will be in the city September 26.
Building on Last Year’s Momentum
This follows Wayne’s previous tour run in support of Tha Carter VI. Last year, he performed in cities like Toronto, Detroit, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Atlanta. He also brought out guests including Tyga, NoCap, and the Hot Boys.
That momentum is carrying into this new run, only this time, it’s all about the legacy.