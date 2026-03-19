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Free Cone Day is Back at Dairy Queen March 19th

Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day returns March 19, giving customers a chance to grab a free vanilla cone while supplies last.

Published on March 18, 2026

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Source: Cole Dunbar / Handel’s

If you’ve been waiting for a sweet sign that spring is here, this is it.

Dairy Queen is bringing back its annual Free Cone Day on Thursday, March 19, giving fans a chance to enjoy a free small vanilla cone to celebrate the start of warmer weather.

How It Works

All day long, customers can stop by participating Dairy Queen locations and receive a free small vanilla soft-serve cone — no purchase necessary.

There are a few things to keep in mind:

  • Limit one cone per person
  • Available at participating U.S. locations (non-mall stores)
  • While supplies last
  • Not valid for delivery or mobile orders

A Sweet Start to Spring

Free Cone Day has become a yearly tradition for Dairy Queen, marking the unofficial kickoff to spring. Whether you’re a regular or just in it for a free treat, it’s an easy way to enjoy one of the brand’s most popular menu items.

From the classic soft-serve texture to that signature swirl on top, it’s all about keeping things simple — and free.

So whether you’re grabbing one for yourself, the kids, or making it a quick stop with friends, Thursday might be the perfect excuse to treat yourself.

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