Free Cone Day is Back at Dairy Queen March 19th

Source: Cole Dunbar / Handel’s

If you’ve been waiting for a sweet sign that spring is here, this is it.

Dairy Queen is bringing back its annual Free Cone Day on Thursday, March 19, giving fans a chance to enjoy a free small vanilla cone to celebrate the start of warmer weather.

How It Works

All day long, customers can stop by participating Dairy Queen locations and receive a free small vanilla soft-serve cone — no purchase necessary.

There are a few things to keep in mind:

Limit one cone per person

Available at participating U.S. locations (non-mall stores)

While supplies last

Not valid for delivery or mobile orders

A Sweet Start to Spring

Free Cone Day has become a yearly tradition for Dairy Queen, marking the unofficial kickoff to spring. Whether you’re a regular or just in it for a free treat, it’s an easy way to enjoy one of the brand’s most popular menu items.

From the classic soft-serve texture to that signature swirl on top, it’s all about keeping things simple — and free.

So whether you’re grabbing one for yourself, the kids, or making it a quick stop with friends, Thursday might be the perfect excuse to treat yourself.