J. Cole Discusses New Music, Growth, and Kendrick-Drake Feud in New Interview

J. Cole shared his perspective on the Cole-Kendrick-Drake “Big 3” rift in a new interview with Apple Music.

Source: David Peters / Courtesy of Dreamville

Much to the delight of music fans, J. Cole sat down for a new interview with Apple Music host Nadeska Alexis, released on Friday, March 21st. The rapper covered a range of topics, including his current creative mindset, personal growth, and the direction of his music following his latest album The Fall Off.

Cole spoke about where he is in his career, reflecting on how his priorities have shifted over time and how that evolution is shaping his approach to new releases. He also touched on his relationship with fans and his desire to stay grounded despite over a decade of success in the industry.

During the conversation, Cole briefly addressed the ongoing discourse surrounding Kendrick Lamar and Drake. He revealed that he does not have issues with either artist and reiterated that his decision to step away from the situation was intentional.

“I got genuine love for these dudes…I don’t have no beef with nobody… that’s just not where I’m at with it,” he clarified.

The comments follow his earlier public apology for releasing and then removing a response track aimed at Kendrick Lamar, which had drawn mixed reactions from fans and the hip-hop community. Cole did not directly critique either Kendrick Lamar or Drake, instead maintaining a neutral stance on the situation while acknowledging hip-hop’s competitive nature.

View the full hour-long sit down below.



https://www.youtube.com/embed/jRpDUUplvTc?si=_c6u7eEEIOcWcDnU