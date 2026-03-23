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OnlyFans Owner Leonid Radvinsky Dies at 43 After Private Cancer Battle

OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky has died at 43 after a private cancer battle.

Published on March 23, 2026

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In this photo illustration, an Only Fans logo seen displayed
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of OnlyFans, has passed away at the age of 43 following a private battle with cancer.

In a statement, the platform shared, “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. He passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. His family has requested privacy during this difficult time.”

Radvinsky’s illness had not been publicly disclosed, as he maintained a notably low profile despite being a billionaire and leading one of the world’s most recognizable subscription platforms.

Beyond his business success, he was also known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly in the medical field. In 2024, he and his wife, Katie Chudnovsky, helped support a $23 million cancer research grant program through a gastrointestinal research foundation, according to previous reports.

Read the full story here.

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