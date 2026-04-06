DaBaby Responds to Artist Who Painted His Daughters

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

A viral moment involving DaBaby and a fan-made painting of his daughters has turned into a bigger conversation online.

The situation began when a Dallas-based artist created a portrait of DaBaby’s daughters and shared it online, hoping to get the rapper’s attention and gift it to him.

However, things took a turn after a video surfaced showing DaBaby seemingly ignoring the painting in person, sparking backlash and debate across social media.

DaBaby Speaks Out

After the moment went viral, DaBaby addressed the situation directly, and didn’t hold back.

He made it clear that his issue wasn’t with the art itself, but with people using his children for attention.

Love Entertainment News? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The rapper said he’s not comfortable with anyone creating or sharing content involving his daughters without his permission, adding that he’s serious about protecting his family.

At one point, he warned that continuing to use images of his kids for “viral content” or clout could lead to consequences.

“Father First” Mentality

DaBaby doubled down on his message, emphasizing that he’s a father first before anything else.

He explained that while others may not see an issue, he personally draws a hard line when it comes to his children being part of someone else’s content.

The rapper has previously shown he’s very protective over his kids, often keeping them out of the spotlight unless it’s on his own terms.

Artist Responds

The artist behind the painting later spoke out, saying the piece was meant as a tribute, not for clout or disrespect.

He also apologized and eventually removed the image from his page after the situation escalated.

Mixed Reactions Online

Social media has been split on the situation.

Some people support DaBaby, saying he has every right to protect his children’s privacy

Others feel his response may have been too aggressive for what was meant as a positive gesture

Either way, the moment highlights a bigger issue in today’s social media era, where the line between fandom and personal boundaries can get blurry.

The Bottom Line

For DaBaby, the message is simple: His kids are off limits.

And no matter how it’s intended, he’s not entertaining anything that involves them without his approval.

Find more about the story here.