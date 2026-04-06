UNC Reportedly Hires Former NBA Coach Michael Malone

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

The University of North Carolina has reportedly found its next head coach.

According to ESPN, UNC is expected to hire former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone following the departure of Hubert Davis.

Malone, 54, brings a championship résumé but little college head coaching experience. While he has spent time as an assistant at the collegiate level, he has never led a college program.

The move is similar to UNC’s recent football hire of Bill Belichick, another coach with a legendary professional background but no prior college head coaching experience.

Built His Name in the NBA

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Malone’s coaching career is largely rooted in the NBA. After years as an assistant, he earned his first head coaching opportunity with the Sacramento Kings. His stint there was short, finishing with a 39-67 record before he was let go.

He quickly rebounded, landing with the Denver Nuggets, where his career truly took off.

After a couple of rebuilding seasons, Malone helped transform Denver into one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Beginning in the 2018-19 season, the Nuggets made six consecutive playoff appearances. During that stretch, they consistently advanced deep into the postseason and established themselves as title contenders.

Malone reached the peak of his coaching career during the 2022-23 season, leading the Nuggets to their first NBA championship. Behind MVP star Nikola Jokić, Denver defeated the Miami Heat in five games to secure the title.

Despite his success, Malone’s time in Denver ended unexpectedly. After another playoff run that ended in the semifinals, the Nuggets made a surprising decision to part ways with Malone late in the 2024-25 season, just days before the playoffs.

What This Means for UNC

Now, Malone is set to take over one of college basketball’s most storied programs. While his lack of college head coaching experience raises questions, his track record of building winning teams and developing talent could signal a new direction for UNC basketball.

All eyes will now be on Chapel Hill to see how the NBA champion coach adapts to the college game.

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