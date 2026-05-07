Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

GloRilla’s Sister Drops Diss Track Amid Family Drama

GloRilla’s Sister, Victoria Woods, has decided to air out the family issues on wax by releasing a diss track aiming at the Memphis rapper.

Published on May 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023
Source: R1 / R1

GloRilla’s Sister, Victoria Woods, has decided to air out the family issues on wax by releasing a diss track aiming at the Memphis rapper.

Woods has been vocal online about her frustration with Glo, accusing the rapper of allegedly not doing enough to support her family. However, several family members have publicly pushed back on those claims calling Woods’ statements false. 

In the diss track, Woods takes direct shots at Big Glo and her recent collaboration with Latto.

“Glo you on that wack a** song with Latto h*e, now you b*tches up I knock you down just like some dominos.”

Later in the song, Woods expresses disappointment over their fractured relationship.

 “H*e where your dignity? You forgot the memories? Now this b*tch my enemy.

Since publicly speaking out against her sister, Victoria has gone viral online, receiving mixed reactions across social media. During a virtual interview with TMZ, she claimed GloRilla has an obligation to financially support her family because of their past struggles together.

“She got an obligation to share the wealth, we sat here and struggled together. Yea she obligated, them friends obligated? She doing everything for them. So I feel like i obligated. She not doing nothing for the family, at all.”

Following the interview, GloRilla addressed the allegations during an Instagram Live. The FNF rapper called her mother and asked whether the claims were true. Her mother called cap on the accusations and praised Glo for everything she has done for the family.

“You have been outstanding, I could never pay you back for all the sh*t you’ve done for me, I lost count.”

GloRilla’s Sister Drops Diss Track Amid Family Drama was originally published on hiphopwired.com

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Dinner Honoring Missy Elliot & Lil Kim
Lifestyle  |  RoyalTea

10 Songs We Sang As Kids Without Realizing What They Meant

19:24
Posted On The Corner  |  Nia Noelle

The Dream Reflects on Hits, Heartbreak, and Love Hate 2

20 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Battery Charge Against Arike Ogunbowale Dropped Ahead Of WNBA Season

Entertainment  |  Weso

GloRilla’s Sister Drops Diss Track Amid Family Drama

9 Items
News  |  Tron Snow

MAGA Big Mad Over Barack Obama's Presidential Center Opening On Juneteenth

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

FBI Director Kash Patel's Personalized Bourbon Bottles Raise Eyebrows

Entertainment  |  O Mazariego

‘Scream’ Star Matthew Lillard Set To Join Upcoming ‘Superman’ Sequel

Entertainment  |  Christopher Smith

Amber Rose Admits Hyping Ye For Infamous 2009 VMAs Moment

7 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: May 7, 2026

17 Items
Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

Mike Vrabel & A Pregnant Dianna Russini Allegedly Rented Private Boat, Social Media Goes Overboard

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close