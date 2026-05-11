Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

Chef Jernard Cooks The Perfect Tenderloin On 'New Soul Kitchen'

Chef Jernard Whips Up The Perfect Tenderloin Dinner To Impress Your Guests On ‘New Soul Kitchen’

Chef Jernard turns a classic meal into a fancy dinner, with stuffed pork tenderloin with a apple bourbon glaze and sautéed butternut squash.

Published on May 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chef Jenard New Soul Kitchen BTS 605
Source: TV One / TV One

If you’ve got a dinner party or date on the horizon and you’ve got someone to impress, Chef Jernard Wells has the perfect recipe to get their thumbs up.

On the latest episode of New Soul Kitchen, Chef Jernard is putting his flavorful flair on a pork tenderloin. He describes the cut of meat as essentially a pork chop without the bone, yet it is still “meaty, juicy, and flavorful.”

He makes the recipe even more foolproof by butterflying it, and don’t worry, Chef Jernard offers up a step-by-step guide on how to thinly slice it open for the perfect cut.

Chef Jernard New Soul Kitchen BTS 605
Source: TV One / TV One

The next spin includes stuffing the meat with cream cheese and spinach. Even for those who are hesitant about cream cheese, Chef Jernard expertly insists that it’s actually one of the easiest to incorporate into recipes because it adds ultimate creaminess while still letting the flavors of the seasonings and herbs you choose shine through.

In this case, Chef Jernard opts for a Cajun-style seasoning and offers tips on properly melting the cheese.

After adding some spinach and cheese to the pork tenderloin, it’s only right to elevate the flavor profile with an apple-bourbon glaze and healthily balance the meal with a side of sautéed butternut squash.

Get the full recipe and impress your next house guest when you tune in to a brand new episode of New Soul Kitchen Wednesday night at 9p/8c.

Chef Jernard Whips Up The Perfect Tenderloin Dinner To Impress Your Guests On ‘New Soul Kitchen’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Food & Drink  |  Team CASSIUS

Chef Jernard Whips Up The Perfect Tenderloin Dinner To Impress Your Guests On ‘New Soul Kitchen’

Trending
17 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

WNBA Sneaker Culture Is On The Rise: Here Are All The Signature Shoes

21 Items
Celebrity Kids  |  Team CASSIUS

LaMelo Ball & Ana Montana Announce Birth Of Their 1st Child, LaOne & Social Media Does A Double Take

9 Items
Entertainment  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Barack Obama And Larry David Are Bringing Chaos To American History With New HBO Show

Trending
31 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Meet The Black Man Quietly Sitting At The Top Of The Luxury Watch World

12 Items
Technology  |  Tron Snow

Trump Media Suffers $405.9 Million Net Loss In First Three Months of 2026

DJ Remedy Podcast Fluent Thumbnail
Entertainment  |  DJ Remedy

Fluent Talks Growth, Roots and Range on DJ Remedy’s Freestyles

Entertainment  |  Weso

Drake Rumored To Have Filmed At CN Tower As ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Continues

Entertainment  |  O Mazariego

WWE To Return To Atlantic City After 2 Decades

News  |  Christopher Smith

Epstein Paid Trump Ally Steve Bannon's Medical Bills

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close