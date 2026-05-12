Angel Reese Celebrates Birthday & Game-Winning Block In Atlanta Dream Debut

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

The ATL Barbie has landed in the A, and so far, things are going pretty well. Angel Reese turned 24 last week and celebrated with someone who “don’t play about her.”

That someone is said to be Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter, Jr., and he [allegedly] put on for Reese’s birthday at a pink-themed celebration in an undisclosed location.

First, her apartment was filled with dozens of roses, both traditional and “forever” roses, with balloons spelling out “24” and “Happy Birthday.” Reese posted the video on her TikTok, which was accompanied by Tamia’s ballad, “Still,” about the longevity of a romantic relationship.

Video then cuts to a smiling Reese and to a similarly pinked-out venue, decorated with a pink rug and pink neon setups with life-size photos of Reese everywhere. A private dinner menu included spicy tuna rolls as an appetizer, and grilled jerk cornish hens with mac and cheese, broccolini, and cornbread. Reese blew out the candles on a pink cake while being serenaded by a pianist.

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Reese also showed off a Cartier bracelet in a jewelry case and a $101,000 diamond watch/bracelet from the jeweler Yaprem. On her Story, she captioned a photo of it, saying “A Yaprem watch. Whew.”

Now, how do we know it’s Carter, Jr. that she’s dating? Very few pics of the couple have surfaced, though he was at her birthday celebration last year. Last November, Reese attended Carter’s game in Orlando, and he was asked about her on a podcast.

“That’s the homie for sure, we locked in,” he told former NBA player Chandler Parsons on the Fan Duel show Run It Back in November. “You’ll find out when you need to find out,” he continued. After taking some good-natured ribbing from the hosts, Carter added, “That’s my girl, though. We locked in for sure.”

The next day, Reese responded on X: “Period homie.”

Another big clue – she wears a diamond-studded “WCJ” chain. And then there’s the fact that recently, on a night when Carter had 17 rebounds in a playoff game vs. Detroit, she reposted him dunking over Jalen Duren, Reese’s rumored ex.

While neither Duren nor Reese ever confirmed were dating, they did post social media pics from the same luxury resort back in 2024.

But there’s nothing like birthday love. On another Story, Reese posted, “The best birthday EVERRRR! I’m so thankful to be loved by soooo many Cheers to 24!”

The week continued to be awesome as Reese made her Dream debut on Mother’s Day in Minneapolis, where the Dream faced the Lynx. Reese’s squad was down 19 points but rallied to lead by 1 late in the game. At the buzzer, Reese blocked a shot that secured the victory for her new team.

“It was rough for me tonight, but this is what you call a team,” she said after the game, where she didn’t have a great night statistically, shooting only 36% from the field. But she did have 14 rebounds and 11 points.

She continued, “Being able to have players that have your back and always pick you up, even when you’re not having the best game, and always in your ear, putting a lot of confidence into you.”

Reese became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach the 50 career double-double mark. The previous leader, the recently retired Tina Charles, needed 65 games to achieve it.

After the trade from the Chicago Sky on April 6, Reese said she was looking forward to playing in Atlanta.

“I’m so excited for this new chapter,” she told The Blast. “The city has its own energy too, Black excellence, culture, fashion, music. I feel at home.”

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Angel Reese Celebrates Birthday & Game-Winning Block In Atlanta Dream Debut was originally published on cassiuslife.com