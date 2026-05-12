LeBron James Questions NBA Future After Playoffs Sweep As Dillon Brooks Completes His Hate Watch

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

LeBron James‘ 23rd NBA season has come to a close.

Last night’s sweep at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder also means that James has completed his two-year, $101.3 million contract with the Lakers.

The Lakers mark his third home after starting with the hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, infamously going to the Miami Heat —then back to The Land— before heading west to the Lakers in 2018.

Now, at 41, he could potentially find a new suitor or retire. And after the 115-110 loss, he told the media he’s got some decisions to make.

“With my future, I don’t know,” James said. “Obviously still fresh from losing. I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds for me, obviously. As it stands right now tonight, I’ve got a lot of time. I’ll sit back like I think I said last year, after we lost to Minnesota, I’ll go back and recalibrate with my family, talk with them, and spend some time with them. When the time comes, obviously, you guys will know what I decide to do.”

Should he decide to continue playing, it’s all for personal fulfillment, because with four rings on three different teams through 10 finals appearances, he’s got nothing left to prove.

“There’s nothing I need to show in this league … I’ve done it all, seen it all,” he added. “Just being able to compete and trying to win championships, that’s always been (the) motivating factor. ‘How can I compete for a championship?’ … as far as me individually? No.”

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Alongside Luka Doncic, James led the Lakers to a 53-29 season and a more-than-respectable fourth place in the Western Conference.

In the first round of the playoffs, they went up against the equally yoked Houston Rockets, but with a sidelined Kevin Durant dealing with a leg injury, they won the series 4-2. However, it wouldn’t be nearly as easy in the Western Conference semifinals when the Doncic-less Lakers went up against the fully loaded defending champion Thunder.

And we can’t forget that James’ biggest hater, Dillon Brooks, was courtside at the Crypto Arena. To make sure James saw him front and center, he sat behind the basket and wore a ton of diamond-encrusted jewelry, including massive chains, bracelets, and even a grill that flashed when he did his devilish smile. Now, his hate watch is over.

See social media’s reaction to what could be James’ last game as a Laker and Brooks’ antics.