Koupledom Konfirmed: Kim Kardashian Hard Launches Lewis Hamilton Romance, Posts Her Speedy Sweetie On IG

Source: TheStewartofNY / Kym Illman

If you were looking for a sign that Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are in this thing for real, the universe just delivered it in the form of a Nobu Malibu birthday dinner with an accompanying IG post.

This was not a low-key sighting. This was not an ambiguous paparazzi moment. This was a fully orchestrated family affair with receipts, sunglasses, and a seating arrangement.

As E! News reported, Kim officially hard-launched the relationship on June 1 with an Instagram carousel. The carousel included a hilarious clip of Lewis capturing the moment she nearly fell off her bike during a couple’s ride through New York City — audible scream and all — captioned simply “lately.”

But the Instagram post was only the most recent chapter in a week that had already given the internet far too much to process.

Because days before the bike video, the full family dinner situation happened first. As Harper’s Bazaar shared, the group gathered at Nobu Malibu to celebrate Scott Disick’s 43rd birthday. Scott’s kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — were in attendance alongside Kim and her children — Chicago, Saint, and Psalm —Kris Jenner and Lewis Hamilton and his mother, Carmen Larbalestier. The moms were there. The kids were there. Scott Disick was there. Lewis Hamilton was there looking completely at ease inside the Kardashian circle. The comment section on Deuxmoi’s Instagram post read like a collective national crisis.

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One online comment summed it up with “Holy meet my mama,” while another person noted that Carmen did not seem against Kim at all. Despite fan theories that had been swirling for months, suggesting otherwise. And the fans who follow Lewis closely were especially shaken because those people know what it means when this particular man brings his mother somewhere.

One fan wrote, “Their relationship is actually serious because we know how Lewis just doesn’t ask people to meet his mom,” and another pointed directly to Carmen, adding, “Everyone knows mom’s impression is the dealbreaker.”

The receipts on this relationship actually go back further than most people realized. Although Kardashian and Hamilton are believed to have started their relationship this past February after getting flirty at Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, their connection goes way back to the 2010s. The pair were first spotted sharing friendly kisses at a GQ Men of the Year event in 2014.

And back at the Super Bowl in February, a lip reader reportedly caught Lewis whispering something to Kim while they were on the Jumbotron that was either incredibly sweet or the most prophetic sentence uttered at a sporting event all year. Per the lip reader, Lewis told Kim, “No, I don’t take just any girl to my mom,” followed by “I mean, you’re gonna meet someday. She is very excited to see you.” Three months later, Mama Carmen was at Nobu Malibu. The man keeps his promises.

Check out her post below:

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The post Koupledom Konfirmed: Kim Kardashian Hard Launches Lewis Hamilton Romance, Posts Her Speedy Sweetie On IG appeared first on Bossip.

Koupledom Konfirmed: Kim Kardashian Hard Launches Lewis Hamilton Romance, Posts Her Speedy Sweetie On IG was originally published on bossip.com